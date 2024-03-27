Existential battle for all three fronts in Kerala

Kerala has often shown a tendency to vote differently from the rest of the nation. In 2019, it was the only state to elect non-BJP candidates in all its 20 Lok Sabha seats when the rest of the country voted the BJP back to power with its largest ever tally. Now, with the LDF, UDF and BJP having finalised their candidate lists, the state is back in the election mood.

The 2024 election, in many ways, is a make-or-break tussle for all three fronts. The Congress-led UDF, which had swept the 2019 elections by winning all but one seat, is hoping against hope to repeat the feat. The state Congress unit, which is yet to recover from its humiliating defeat in the 2021 assembly elections, needs an emphatic victory to stay afloat.

The defections to the BJP of former Chief Minister K Karunakaran’s daughter Padmaja Venugopal and of Congress veteran A K Antony’s son Anil Antony have affected the party’s morale in a deeper way than the party leadership would like to admit. It also has dented the trust the state’s minority communities, especially Muslims, had towards the Congress.