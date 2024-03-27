Gaza is a crisis of humanity, not just institutional failure

Never in this century has so much destruction been wrought on so many by so few. The death toll in Israel’s carnage in Gaza has crossed 32,000, satellite data shows that at least half the enclave’s buildings have been razed, and relief agencies have warned that at least half the population is facing an imminent famine. Meanwhile, food prices have skyrocketed, some of it “25 times more expensive than before the war”, a UN agency has reported. This distraught picture is from before Monday when the UN Security Council called for an immediate ceasefire; the resolution—the first to pass after several attempts—also demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages captured by Hamas.

Pious utterings by world leaders—like the civilian toll is “far too high” and the humanitarian aid reaching Gazans “far too low”—have fallen on deaf ears in the Israeli government, which firmly controls the spigot on aid flow. After the UN resolution, the Benjamin Netanyahu government ditched a delegation’s visit to Washington sought by US President Joe Biden to offer alternatives to a full-scale invasion of Rafah, the southern area sheltering most Gazans.