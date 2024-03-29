L-G should allow Kejriwal full legal recourse

The chief minister of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCTD), Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged case of receiving bribes for giving out liquor licences, has refused to resign; his party has announced he will continue to run the state government from jail.

The CM has issued two orders from jail. In carrying on his duties from behind bars, Kejriwal is leaning on the principle of presumption of innocence until guilt is proven. Kejriwal has maintained he is only an accused, not a convict.

The Supreme Court’s landmark 2013 judgement in the Lily Thomas case said that a lawmaker would get automatically disqualified as a member of the legislature if convicted for two years or more. The Aam Aadmi Party has maintained that Kejriwal is not yet convicted and that he would ultimately be released. The party has rightly argued that if the ED and CBI succeed in proving their case, Lily Thomas will automatically kick in and the chief minister will resign.