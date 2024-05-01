Prajwal Revanna case: Of political sense and gender insensibility

The alleged sex scandal in which Hassan’s 33-year-old parliamentarian Prajwal Revanna and his father, former minister and Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna, both JDS leaders, are accused has not only become a major political issue, but it has again brought to light the systemic rot in societal attitude towards women. Although the Karnataka government has constituted a special investigative team to verify the facts, the issue throws up several political and ethical questions.

The timing of the publication of these videos, numbering about 3,000, smacks of a political conspiracy. The impact could be felt by the BJP, which is in alliance with the JDS. By the time the videos went viral and became a subject of conversation across India and abroad, the JDS had already contested its allotted three of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the second phase of voting on April 26—Hassan (from where Prajwal contested), Mandya and Kolar. In the rest of the 14 Lok Sabha seats that will go to the polls on May 7, the BJP is in direct contest with the Congress.