Awareness key in fight against unusual heat

Kerala is grappling with an unprecedented heat wave these days. It is for the first time in the state’s history that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Palakkad and yellow alerts for Thrissur and Kollam districts, with daytime temperature consistently soaring above 41°C. There have been three heat-related deaths confirmed so far—again, an unusual occurrence in the state. Though the state has had its tryst with heavy rains and floods, it is for the first time that it is dealing with heat wave conditions of this severity.

Following the alerts, the state government has asked all schools and colleges to stay shut till May 6. It has requested the public to avoid direct exposure to the sun between 11 am and 3 pm. It has also asked educational institutions not to conduct vacation classes for students between those hours. Construction and agricultural workers, street vendors, fishermen, and others involved in outdoor work have been requested to adjust their work hours, too.

The police and fire brigades have been asked to avoid daytime drills. District collectors have directed their medical officers to ensure an adequate number of fans in the district and taluk hospital wards housing pregnant women, children and those requiring special care. ASHA workers would be deployed to create awareness about providing assistance to people who need special care.