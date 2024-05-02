EC needs to publicly share data to enhance trust in poll process

The delay by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in putting out the final figures of polling in the first and second phases of the Lok Sabha election has generated a completely avoidable controversy. The ECI decision not to put out constituency-wise registered voter numbers is seen as a deviation from the established practice of making this data available immediately after the end of polling.

Concerns have been raised about the non-availability of constituency-wise polling percentages and the total number of registered voters in each constituency. These two figures would have helped political parties to cross-check the percentages in constituencies where polling has concluded.

The ECI’s argument that the figures relating to station-wise votes polled are recorded in Form 17 and available with all the candidates has failed to pacify those raising questions over the motive behind withholding the information from the public. Booth-level turnout data is recorded in absolute numbers in Form 17 at the end of voting in the presence of the candidates’ polling agents.

This booth-level data is consolidated at the constituency level to calculate the polling percentage. Form 17, therefore, ensures transparency and integrity of the polling data. It serves as the primary record, because the figures recorded in it cannot be altered or tampered with. The ECI has a robust system for recording and counting votes. But the delay in publishing the final polling percentage and the absence of data on constituency-wise registered voters and polling percentages has led to some avoidable questions.