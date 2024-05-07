Congress fails to grab oppn role in Odisha

The closer Odisha comes to its first phase of polls, the faster the Congress seems to be unravelling in the state. There are three major political parties in the fray. The ruling Biju Janata Dal and the challenger BJP are engaged in a no-holds-barred contest. But the Congress is busy fighting its own demons. Last week, the party’s Puri Lok Sabha candidate Sucharita Mohanty returned her ticket days before the nominations closed, citing a lack of funds for campaigning.

She was apparently told by the party that her constituency was in a category in which the candidate must fend for herself or himself. For the record, at her first electoral outing in 2014, Mohanty polled 2.59 lakh votes. The grand old party has, so far, changed candidates in 10 assembly and two parliamentary constituencies, leaving little scope for the nominees to even make a serious bid. On Sunday, its change of the Puri assembly candidate led to violence.

This is only a symptom of the greater malaise that has gripped the party. This election presented the Congress a chance to regain political space in the state when the BJD and BJP were busy planning an alliance. It was an ideal opportunity to take up the vacant opposition space, but the party—riddled with favouritism, infighting and a self-over-party ideology—squandered it. It was on show when a nondescript place was chosen for Rahul Gandhi’s campaign meeting on April 28.