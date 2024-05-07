Relegation from top tier needed to boost Indian football

Another season of the Indian Super League is over. Mumbai Football Club lifted the title after beating Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Saturday. There were moments of jubilation and thrilling encounters interspersed with a sprinkling of controversies. Despite all this, there is a substantial debate on the quality of football being played in the middle. The topic that is dominating the discussion is the issue of relegation from the league.

This was suggested by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) in its roadmap for improving Indian football and making it more competitive. Intriguing as it may sound, ISL is one of the few top-flight national leagues that does not have relegation. And that needs to begin by the next season. The other side of the move—promotion from the I-League—started last year, when Punjab FC (formerly RoundGlass Punjab) joined ISL.

However, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) is still not clear about it. Things got a little more circumspect after AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey said that ISL would not be ready for relegation unless the I-League raised its bar. It is understandable if there is no promotion, but relegation is needed to keep the bottom-of-the-league clubs motivated and busy. It would push the likes of Hyderabad FC, which won only one match this entire season.