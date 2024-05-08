Protect the victims braving pressure in Karnataka video case

The depraved acts of men with a sense of entitlement are now a matter of public scandal and political opportunism. Whatever allegedly happened in Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna’s official quarters and residence, the brouhaha over the whistleblower and the distribution of the videos is entirely misplaced. Rather, the public and the state machinery should focus on where the accused MP is and when he will surrender. It is shameful that a Lok Sabha member is evading the law with impunity.

The video clips have changed the political dynamics in the state and could impact electoral fortunes. Until such time that the investigation gathers pace and the MP and his father H D Revanna are questioned by the Special Investigation Team, the parties are busy playing blame games.

The BJP is blaming the Congress for the sordid drama, its timing, and for allowing Prajwal to leave the country; the Congress is taking the moral high ground and accusing the BJP, especially the prime minister and home minister, of supporting the candidate despite knowledge of his shenanigans. Both parties claim the other is complicit, and will benefit from the sex, lies and unravelling videotapes.