Protect the victims braving pressure in Karnataka video case

The depraved acts of men with a sense of entitlement are now a matter of public scandal and political opportunism. Whatever allegedly happened in Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna’s official quarters and residence, the brouhaha over the whistleblower and the distribution of the videos is entirely misplaced. Rather, the public and the state machinery should focus on where the accused MP is and when he will surrender. It is shameful that a Lok Sabha member is evading the law with impunity.
The video clips have changed the political dynamics in the state and could impact electoral fortunes. Until such time that the investigation gathers pace and the MP and his father H D Revanna are questioned by the Special Investigation Team, the parties are busy playing blame games.
The BJP is blaming the Congress for the sordid drama, its timing, and for allowing Prajwal to leave the country; the Congress is taking the moral high ground and accusing the BJP, especially the prime minister and home minister, of supporting the candidate despite knowledge of his shenanigans. Both parties claim the other is complicit, and will benefit from the sex, lies and unravelling videotapes.
The JDS is doing its best to salvage its reputation and that of patriarch H D Deve Gowda. JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy is blaming Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and demanding his resignation in the hope of deflecting attention. He has already denounced the SIT as a “puppet” of Congress leaders.
With this slugfest in the background, many of the exploited women are coming forward to file complaints against the Revanna men. They should be lauded for their bravery in taking on the might of a political family, besides dealing with the trauma of facing societal stigma. It is reassuring that the women are under the SIT’s protection, but they and their families cannot lie low forever.
Most of the women, being from the lower strata of society, may not be able to handle their me-too moment when the legal proceedings begin. Instead of politicking, the ruling and opposition party leaders should unequivocally condemn the transgressions, stand by the women and ensure they get justice. With technology available to track the digital trail of the videos’ origin, investigators should swiftly bring the perpetrators to book and ensure the case does not get further entangled in power politics.