Israel, Hamas need to remain engaged and give peace a chance

Israel’s rejection of the latest ceasefire proposals notwithstanding, there is still a glimmer of hope for the return of peace in Gaza as the two sides have agreed to remain engaged. The talks between Israel and Hamas, facilitated by Egypt and Qatar, took place at a time when Israeli tanks had started rolling into Rafah, the last standing city in southern Gaza where the bulk of the enclave’s population had moved to after Israeli attacks elsewhere.

Israel has already taken control of the Gaza side of the Rafah checkpoint, which is on the border between Palestine and Egypt. There are reports that a full-blown Israeli ground attack on Rafah is imminent. Israel has already announced that its forces have faced rocket and mortar attacks from Rafah and has identified Hamas positions in the town.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has warned that a full-scale assault on Rafah would be a human catastrophe with countless more casualties. He has appealed to all those who have influence over Israel to do everything in their power to avert the attack. His appeal was clearly aimed at the US, the biggest supporter of Israel.