Science city without a scientific approach

Bengaluru may be known as the ‘science capital of India’, but ironically, hardly any science is seen applied on the ground to make the lives of its citizens safe and convenient. The city, now housing 1.4 crore people, won its sobriquet as the science capital for hosting a high concentration of research and scientific institutions.

Nine of the 60 labs of the Defence Research & Development Organisation are in the city, besides the country’s premier scientific research institution, the Indian Institute of Science, which has 47 departments under the six divisions of biological sciences, chemical sciences, electrical sciences, interdisciplinary research, mechanical sciences, and physical and mathematical sciences.

The Indian Space Research Organisation is headquartered in the city. There are national institutes of excellence working on astrophysics, nanotechnology and space science, too. No wonder then that a slew of private scientific research organisations also find it conducive to be located in Bengaluru.

However, despite boasting such a robust ecosystem with the presence of a large community of scientists, who are also citizens of the city, no scientific approach appears to seep down to the basics of town planning, structural design, tree plantation, road and flyover design, local layout planning and the health system.