Prioritise strategic interest and hold ground on Chabahar

India’s pact with Iran and Afghanistan to facilitate transit of passengers and goods through the Chabahar port in Iran has triggered a threat of US sanctions against India. A US state department spokesperson said the countries doing business with Iran were opening themselves to the risk of sanctions. The warning came despite the fact that the Trump administration had exempted the Chabahar port’s operations from sanctions in 2018.

India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar rightly pointed out that the pact benefits not only the three contracting parties, but serves a much wider strategic purpose. He said India will communicate with and convince others on how the project benefits everyone. India, Iran and Afghanistan have been working on the Chabahar port since 2003, when the three countries signed a memorandum.

India needs to stand its ground on the pact, as it offers significant strategic advantages by providing a new trade route to western and central Asia and beyond via Iran and Afghanistan, bypassing Pakistan and countering China’s plan to develop Pakistan’s Gwadar port as a major regional hub.