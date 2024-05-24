Banks should improve corporate loans, keep deposit base healthy

For the first time ever, the cumulative net profits of Indian banks surpassed Rs 3 lakh crore in 2023-24, up from Rs 2.3 lakh crore in 2022-23. The rise was driven by healthy loan growth and increase in banks’ other income, though the net interest margins for some were weighed down by the rising cost of funds. While the 26 private lenders’ net profits shot up 42 percent to Rs 1.78 lakh crore, the 12 public sector banks (PSBs) reported net profits of Rs 1.41 lakh crore in 2023-24, a 34 percent increase.

Some PSBs, including Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra and Indian Bank, saw their profits jump over 50 percent in 2023-24. Above all, behemoth SBI turned in the biggest quarterly net profit by any Indian bank at Rs 20,968 crore during the March quarter, a stellar 125 percent increase.

The latest numbers validate that PSBs have indeed turned the corner. From record losses of Rs 85,390 crore in 2017-18 to record profits in 2023-24, state-run banks have come a long way. The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans, which peaked to 14.6 percent of total loans in 2017-18 and threatened the existence of some weak banks, are likely to print lower at 3 percent or below in 2023-24.