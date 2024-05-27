Celebrating culture of violence must end

Political violence is not new to Kerala. Yet, when a party celebrates the culture of violence, openly patronises criminal elements, and hails those killed while indulging in or preparing for violence as martyrs, it strikes a disturbing note. Building a memorial for two CPM workers who died while making country bombs at Chettakkandi in Kannur district in 2015 is an act that comes across as irresponsible and sends out a wrong message. It must be noted that Kannur has a shameful history of political violence. Country bombs have been used liberally by all parties in North Kerala and many of their workers have been either killed or maimed in accidental explosions. Such bombs hidden and left abandoned have caused serious harm to innocent people.

The CPM had initially claimed it had nothing to do with the incident. But it is the party’s local leaders who procured land and collected funds for the memorial. P Jayarajan, CPM strongman and the party’s former Kannur district secretary, justified the memorial saying the two workers had laid down their lives in the fight against ‘fascists’. Jayarajan blamed the media and political opponents for remaining silent when the BJP-RSS erected memorials for their cadres who also died in a similar manner.