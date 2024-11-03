Canada’s Morrison fuels controversy, naming Amit Shah over Nijjar case without evidence

By naming the second most powerful person in India as having ordered offensive action against Khalistani elements in Canada—without producing proof—Canadian minister David Morrison did a hatchet job of trying to tarnish reputation. He was of course fronting for beleaguered PM Justin Trudeau, who is on a diplomatic wrecking ball.

With each swing, he is getting shriller and more desperate as the resonance he anticipated from voters isn’t quite building up. His domestic unpopularity made him a liability, which is why more and more powerful voices from within want him out to save his party from slipping into the abyss.

Developed democracies don’t make wild allegations from the pulpit; tinpot dictators like Kim Jong Un do. Good democracies provide hard evidence that can be corroborated within four corners of the law.

Had Trudeau managed to stitch it together, his administration could have easily presented it before a court hearing the case against the murder of Khalistani radical and Canadian national Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia last year. Instead, the prosecution sought at least five consecutive adjournments, possibly indicating the inferior quality of evidence.