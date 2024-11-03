Temple fireworks tragedy in Kerala sparks debate on safety regulations

The explosion during a fireworks display at a temple in Kerala’s Kasaragod district, in which around 150 people were injured, is a grim reminder of what to expect if safety regulations are ignored. It comes at a time when Kerala is debating the new stringent restrictions imposed by the Union government on fireworks displays.

Some sections in Kerala, including politicians, have taken objection to them. Fireworks accidents have become a regular occurrence in the state, so frequent that people now find it easier to ignore them and move on. That’s exactly what happened in this case.

About 100 of those injured in the October 29 explosion are still in hospitals, a handful battling for lives, yet the accident has ceased to be a news item and is slowly fading from public memory.

It was in 2016 that Kerala witnessed its worst fireworks tragedy, in which 110 people died and about 350 injured at a temple at Puttingal in Kollam. While the state government set up a judicial commission to investigate, the Centre sent a four-member team of experts.

Both gave their recommendations, which have since remained trapped in red tape, ignored by those they were meant to guide. It has become routine for authorities to bow to pressure from politicians and religious bodies and turn a blind eye to violations.