Temple fireworks tragedy in Kerala sparks debate on safety regulations

The explosion during a fireworks display at a temple in Kerala’s Kasaragod district, in which around 150 people were injured, is a grim reminder of what to expect if safety regulations are ignored. It comes at a time when Kerala is debating the new stringent restrictions imposed by the Union government on fireworks displays.
Some sections in Kerala, including politicians, have taken objection to them. Fireworks accidents have become a regular occurrence in the state, so frequent that people now find it easier to ignore them and move on. That’s exactly what happened in this case.
About 100 of those injured in the October 29 explosion are still in hospitals, a handful battling for lives, yet the accident has ceased to be a news item and is slowly fading from public memory.
It was in 2016 that Kerala witnessed its worst fireworks tragedy, in which 110 people died and about 350 injured at a temple at Puttingal in Kollam. While the state government set up a judicial commission to investigate, the Centre sent a four-member team of experts.
Both gave their recommendations, which have since remained trapped in red tape, ignored by those they were meant to guide. It has become routine for authorities to bow to pressure from politicians and religious bodies and turn a blind eye to violations.
Every disaster exposes the same set of problems: use of prohibited chemicals and high-intensity fireworks, involvement of unskilled people, flouting of safe distance rules, and lack of crowd control. Competition among organisers is another factor that makes these displays dangerous.
That politicians across party lines criticised the new rules and Kerala revenue minister K Rajan even wrote a letter to the PM seeking relaxations shows how seriously they take these accidents and underlines their basic approach towards safety.
The accident underscores an urgent need to revisit the practice of holding massive fireworks displays as part of rituals. If they have to be held, all regulations must be strictly followed and authorities must ensure safety is not compromised.
Strict licensing norms, demarking safety zones, comprehensive training programmes for personnel involved and public awareness campaigns can help lower risks. Electronic/digital displays, shifting the emphasis from sound to light and colour as done in developed nations and international events, and a total ban on high-decibel fireworks should be considered. Allowing competitive pyrotechnics that endanger people should not be an option.