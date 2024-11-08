Kerala HC urges stricter regulations to protect captive elephants

Kerala has always had a complicated relationship with elephants, which have been an integral part of the state’s cultural history. While elephants have always had a cult status in Malayalam literature and culture, they have also been money-spinners that are shuttled across the state to be paraded at religious festivals and private functions while being subjected to unspeakable torture.

The plight of captive elephants has been a compelling issue of discussion for quite some time, with even the judiciary taking up the cause. The Kerala High Court had appointed an expert committee to look into issues pertaining to captive elephants and the amicus curiae has submitted a report.

The report recommends strict regulations for elephant processions, restricting their use and ensuring their welfare. It advises the use of elephants solely for religious ceremonies, not private events such as inaugurations. It also calls for a mandatory 24-hour rest between processions for the animals’ well-being.

The report further suggests that elephants should not be transported for longer than 100 km per day. It advises maintaining a minimum three-metre gap between elephants at processions and a 10-metre distance between spectators and elephants at events.