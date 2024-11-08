Kerala HC urges stricter regulations to protect captive elephants

Kerala has always had a complicated relationship with elephants, which have been an integral part of the state’s cultural history. While elephants have always had a cult status in Malayalam literature and culture, they have also been money-spinners that are shuttled across the state to be paraded at religious festivals and private functions while being subjected to unspeakable torture.
The plight of captive elephants has been a compelling issue of discussion for quite some time, with even the judiciary taking up the cause. The Kerala High Court had appointed an expert committee to look into issues pertaining to captive elephants and the amicus curiae has submitted a report.
The report recommends strict regulations for elephant processions, restricting their use and ensuring their welfare. It advises the use of elephants solely for religious ceremonies, not private events such as inaugurations. It also calls for a mandatory 24-hour rest between processions for the animals’ well-being.
The report further suggests that elephants should not be transported for longer than 100 km per day. It advises maintaining a minimum three-metre gap between elephants at processions and a 10-metre distance between spectators and elephants at events.
The amicus curiae has also recommended the prohibition of head-raising contests, prodded bowing and flower showers. Elephants over the age of 65 should not be used at processions, insists the amicus curiae.
While reviewing the report, the court observed, “There is reason to be thankful whales do not live on land.” The attitude towards keeping wild animals in captivity has changed with time; the judge’s comment reflects this change.
Subjecting elephants to cruelty for the sake of culture does not match with modern sensibility, no matter how valued such practices were in the past. Though Kerala has the largest number of captive elephants in India, the issue is not specific to the state alone.
The 3,500-odd captive pachyderms in India are used for forest camps, travel, tourism, and at zoos and temples. While releasing all of them into the wild is not an option as they will not be able to survive, the focus must be on providing them good conditions in limited captivity.
The increasing social sensitivity towards the plight of elephants should push the authorities to formulate national guidelines to prevent cruelty towards this sensitive giant.