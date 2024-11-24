Message from the Maharashtra mandate for listless Congress

As stellar as the BJP’s performance was that of both its allies, the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the NCP of Ajit Pawar with strike rates of 71.3 percent and 69.5 percent, respectively. Caste consolidation happened and the scare of constitutional shake-up to deny quotas wore off. Voters snubbed the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance that was high on ambition to lead the government but lacked internal harmony. There was no visible fire in the Congress belly, content as it was with working for the dynasty’s personal glory.

How else does one explain the disproportionate attention of party big hitters in Wayanad for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s sureshot seat when better time management could have bettered its prospects elsewhere. Multiple rallies of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka got cancelled in Maharashtra for various reasons.

Jharkhand was a study in contrast, as the JMM was charged up following the arrest of Chief Minister Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate in a land fraud. It spawned the emergence of his spouse Kalpana as the biggest vote catcher in the tribal belt. His emphatic victory is an object lesson on how to play the game right in the face of an existential crisis.