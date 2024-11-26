Exotic Pet trade needs a stronger crackdown

A spike in seizures of exotic wildlife species trafficked from Thailand and Malaysia at airports in South India provides a glimpse into the flourishing pet trade across the country. Official data indicates that Chennai is a hub for a well-oiled international trade, with its airport accounting for a third of all such seizures at India’s international airports. While the city’s customs authorities stopped 18 such attempts in 2023-24, indicating sharper vigilance, information released on request shows that organized crime syndicates have started shifting their landing points to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Visakhapatnam.

Exotic pets have become aspirational additions to many more households in the post-pandemic era. Many are shelling out lakhs of rupees to buy iguanas, marmosets, kangaroos, exotic tortoises, poisonous snakes, alligators, and rare birds. With several social media channels openly advertising their sale even with tips on care and diet there are no pretensions of secrecy. Pet shops in Chennai and Bengaluru cater to those who prefer in-person purchases. It helps traffickers that direct flights from Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur to these southern airports take only about three hours short enough to keep the drugged animals alive during the journey.