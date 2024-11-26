Private sector must shoulder challenge of creating jobs

There is good news for an economy in which job growth has been crawling. Indian companies are likely to see a 7.1 percent expansion in their workforce during the half-year period between October 2024 and March 2025, according to data released by staffing firm TeamLease. The report, based on a survey of 1,300 companies, states that 59 percent of employers across 23 industries plan to increase their workforces in the coming months. Significantly, it is not traditional manufacturing, but sectors such as logistics, electric vehicles, agriculture, and e-commerce that are increasing their manpower numbers. Logistics, at the forefront, showed that 69 percent of the units surveyed would expand and add 14.2 percent to their existing headcounts.

Though these numbers come from a private survey, they hopefully indicate a turnaround for the job market. The official numbers have not been encouraging for the first half of the financial year. For instance, data released by the Ministry of Statistics in September showed that job additions, based on the government’s social security schemes, had fallen. Employees’ Provident Fund data indicated that new subscribers dropped to 0.95 million from 0.98 million in August, the lowest figure for the current financial year.