Government must allay fears on Organ donation

What is surprising is that, while the cadaver organ transplant programme has slowed, living-donor transplants continue apace. Each year, around 1,300 organ transplants (primarily kidney and liver) are carried out in the state, with cadaver donations accounting for just 1 percent of the total. While wealthier patients continue to secure organs from living donors, the deceased donor programme, meant to aid the less fortunate, is suffering. This leaves poorer patients at a severe disadvantage. Mrithasanjeevani, the deceased donor organ transplantation programme launched in 2012, was running successfully until a few years ago.

The main reason for the decline is negative publicity some of it intentional. Medical practitioners allege the influence of an organ donation mafia deliberately vilifying cadaver donation. A few films, with organ donation as a central theme, have also contributed to the negative publicity. Frequent litigations and controversies have further impacted the programme, with doctors becoming reluctant to certify a patient as brain-dead. The state government must launch a mass campaign to clear the misperceptions surrounding cadaver organ donation. It must also address the fears of doctors and bring greater transparency in the certification of death to underline the genuineness of the process. If there is a will, the state having a healthy network of dedicated coordinators at hospitals engaged in transplants must be able to overcome this crisis.