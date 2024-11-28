World must help Israel and Palestine resolve issues for lasting peace

The ceasefire deal brokered by the US and France between Israel and Hezbollah is a welcome step toward de-escalation in West Asia. As per the 13-point agreement between the governments of Israel and Lebanon, Israel will not carry out any offensive military operations against Lebanese targets, including civilian, military, or other state targets. In return, the Lebanese government will prevent Hezbollah and other armed groups from carrying out operations against Israel. Lebanon is expected to ensure the end of Hezbollah’s armed presence in the nation’s south within 60 days, and Israel will withdraw its army from the area within the same period. The deal also includes an escape clause for either side to retaliate in "self-defense" a provision that is already being tested. While the ceasefire provides only a temporary respite for the people on both sides, it is not a long-term solution.

While the effort is commendable, the international community needs to focus on resolving the Israel-Palestine conflict, which lies at the heart of the unrest in West Asia. It has been one of the longest-simmering disputes, dividing local populations and exposing the fault lines of global allegiances. At its core are deep-rooted grievances and historical injustices. The creation of the state of Israel in 1948 and the subsequent displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians re-energized a cycle of violence and competing national aspirations that had begun long before.