Chennai airshow deaths show organisers’ failure

October 6, 2024 was a memorable day but not in the way the Tamil Nadu government and the Indian Air Force may have intended it to be. The day the IAF showed off its prowess with a magnificent airshow, the first in Chennai in 21 years, might now go down in the books as a tragic day on which five people died as a result of gross mismanagement by the authorities. Having called for 15 lakh people to gather on the Marina beach in a bid to break records, the authorities could not manage the crowds and ensure their safety on multiple levels.

The state failed to execute a plan for the gathered masses to safely exit the venue, to organise sufficient water at the venue, and ensure public transport services were increased to meet the expected demand. Instead, people who had gathered to watch the airshow from 11am to 1pm on a sultry Sunday marked by high humidity were left to find their way to bus stops and metro and suburban rail stations without any guidance in the form of signage or over a public address system about which exit routes to take.