Draft sports bill: A few points need closer look

If the Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024 becomes law, sports management in the country will see a big change. The draft, available on the sports ministry’s website, is open for suggestions. Among the slew of proposed changes, a few focal points merit broader discussion. One is the setting up of a Sports Regulatory Board of India to oversee the functioning of the national Olympic committee (NOC), national sports federations (NSFs) and other sports bodies of the country.

The board could be a big step towards regularising good governance and seamless coordination between all stakeholders. The bill also says that the NOC and all NSFs must be affiliated with the board. However, the ministry should be mindful not to infringe on the autonomy of the NOC or NSFs. According to the International Olympic Committee charter, there should be no third party interfering in an NOC’s governance.

One of the most talked about points is who the board’s designated office-bearers would be and their term. The new Indian Olympic Association constitution calls all executive council members office-bearers, while the bill, which follows the Sports Code, considers only the president, secretary general/secretary and treasurer as office-bearers.

The tenure of the office-bearers seems ambiguous, too. As per the code, the secretary and treasurer can at most serve two consecutive four-year terms, followed by a cooling-off period and another four years. But the IOA constitution allows a maximum of 12 years for office-bearers.