Combined effort is needed to understand epidemiology of Nipah

Kerala is facing a serious health concern as yet another case of the deadly Nipah virus was confirmed earlier this week. The latest fatality was reported on September 9—this was the sixth such case in the state since 2018. This time, the victim was a 24-year-old man from Malappuram whose house is barely 20 km from Pandikkad, where a 14-year-old had died this July.

The victim was diagnosed with the virus during a test at the Kozhikode Medical College that was later confirmed by the National Institute of Virology, Pune. The health department has kept nearly 175 people under observation. The district collector has notified containment zones and holidays have been declared for all educational institutions and masks have been made mandatory in the region.

Nipah, named after a Malaysian village where it was first identified in 1998, is transmitted to humans mainly from fruit bats, pigs, contaminated fruits or other humans.

The symptoms include headache, muscle pain, vomiting, pneumonia and neurological issues such as encephalitis. It often goes undetected as it mimics the symptoms for pneumonia and encephalitis. No vaccines or drugs are available for it yet.