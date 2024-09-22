Need fair probe on laddu row to allay concerns

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is a sacred institution that runs one of the holiest shrines, Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, in the world and is known for its efficiency. Given the sanctity of the hill shrine and what it means spiritually for devotees, it is unfortunate that the TTD has found itself in the eye of a storm over alleged adulteration of the famous Srivari Laddu prasadam. Controversies are, of course, not new to it but none has shaken the faith of the devout. And, neither will the latest controversy.

Nonetheless, if as is being alleged, adulterated ghee was used in preparation of the laddu, it will dent the credibility of the TTD and hurt the religious sentiments of devotees. The onus to place the facts before the public is not only on the institution but also the State government. The manner in which Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu dropped the bombshell that animal fat was used in making the prasadam and subsequent disclosure of a report from the NDDB CALF in Gujarat showing animal fat in samples of ghee sent by the TTD in July, raise more questions than answers. Firstly, the TTD executive officer clarified that only one out of five suppliers was found to have sent adulterated ghee.

Significantly, the same was not used in preparation of the laddu. However, with the ruling TDP and the chief minister himself claiming that animal fat was used – not in July but under the previous YSRC regime—the issue has turned political. What we need to know is whether there is evidence to prove that adulterated ghee was used from 2019 to 2024 June when the YSRC was in power. The claim that pure ghee could not have been supplied at a lower rate and hence, it must have been adulterated comes under the realm of speculation and casts doubts on the procedures in place in TTD. Secondly, why did the government wait for two months to make the issue public?

To restore the credibility of the TTD and allay apprehensions of the devotees, the TTD and the government must make public all reports pertaining to the procurement and quality of ghee since 2014. It will be clear then whether adulterated ghee was used. A thorough enquiry by an independent body of experts monitored by court should be ordered since the issue has been highly politicised. Last, but not the least, the parties must refrain from making inflammatory statements.