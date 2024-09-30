Overhaul must to make Odisha safer for women

A horrendous spate of sexual offences has rocked Odisha in a fortnight. The gangrape of a 17-year-old in Rourkela—twice within a few hours on Sunday—is still sending shockwaves across the state. She was kidnapped from near a pub that is located 100 metres from a police station and sexually assaulted by at least six persons. Barely 24 hours earlier, two young girls were abducted and raped by three persons in the same city.

A few days before these incidents, an 11-year-old was raped and murdered in Nabarangpur district to the south of Rourkela. This shocking run of crimes against girls and women in the state are not isolated cases—they point to the poor state of women’s safety in Odisha.

A white paper presented in the assembly in August revealed that the state recorded 2,826 rape cases in 2023—that is, about seven offences a day. The National Crime Records Bureau puts Odisha among the top 10 states on incidences outraging women’s modesty.