Frequent outages: UPI needs shoring up

The recent disruptions in India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system call attention to a growing concern over the reliability of a platform that has become the backbone of the country’s digital economy. With three major outages in just three weeks—on March 26, April 1, and the latest on Saturday—the recurring failures have exposed vulnerabilities in a system that processes `25 lakh crore in monthly digital transactions and accounts for 50 percent of global real-time payments. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), responsible for operating the UPI infrastructure, has yet to explain the repeated disruptions comprehensively. The only clarification came after the April 1 outage, when the NPCI attributed the problem to a surge in transaction volumes related to quarter-end and year-end activities. Users across various platforms and banks faced difficulties completing transactions during these outages, causing significant inconvenience. With a large segment of the population now heavily reliant on digital payments and carrying minimal cash, these intermittent failures have had a tangible impact on daily life. The recurring glitches impact the popularity and trust associated with the UPI system. While the NPCI has remained largely silent on the underlying causes, the frequency of these failures suggests potential vulnerabilities within the system. Concerns are mounting regarding probable server overloads, the timing and communication of planned maintenance, or even the possibility of cybersecurity threats.