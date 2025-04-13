Frequent outages: UPI needs shoring up

The recent disruptions in India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system call attention to a growing concern over the reliability of a platform that has become the backbone of the country’s digital economy. With three major outages in just three weeks—on March 26, April 1, and the latest on Saturday—the recurring failures have exposed vulnerabilities in a system that processes `25 lakh crore in monthly digital transactions and accounts for 50 percent of global real-time payments. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), responsible for operating the UPI infrastructure, has yet to explain the repeated disruptions comprehensively. The only clarification came after the April 1 outage, when the NPCI attributed the problem to a surge in transaction volumes related to quarter-end and year-end activities. Users across various platforms and banks faced difficulties completing transactions during these outages, causing significant inconvenience. With a large segment of the population now heavily reliant on digital payments and carrying minimal cash, these intermittent failures have had a tangible impact on daily life. The recurring glitches impact the popularity and trust associated with the UPI system. While the NPCI has remained largely silent on the underlying causes, the frequency of these failures suggests potential vulnerabilities within the system. Concerns are mounting regarding probable server overloads, the timing and communication of planned maintenance, or even the possibility of cybersecurity threats.
UPI’s significance extends far beyond facilitating everyday transactions. It has been instrumental in driving financial inclusion across the country and has served as a platform for the government to launch numerous payment-related innovations, including credit disbursal to individuals and small businesses. The sheer scale of UPI’s operations underscores the gravity of these outages. Its success has even led several other countries to adopt this innovative payment system. Given the high stakes and the widespread reliance on UPI, the authorities, including the NPCI and the Reserve Bank of India, must prioritise ensuring the seamless functioning of the system. Frequent glitches and a potential decline in transaction volume risk shaking public trust, potentially pushing users back toward cash transactions and reversing years of progress in digital adoption. UPI has evolved into the backbone of the country’s financial system, and therefore, the authorities must remain vigilant against any systemic failures that could impair the country’s digital leap forward.