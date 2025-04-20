Uddhav, Raj duo can lift regional politics

Otto von Bismarck, Chancellor of the 19th-century German Reich, wrote, “Politics is the art of the possible, the attainable—the art of the next best.” Over the years, this has come to mean the “art of the impossible”. It can best be applied to the possible coming together in Maharashtra of the two estranged Thackeray cousins—Uddhav and Raj. They have sparred for over two decades to inherit the mantle of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. So, when Raj offered to set aside his differences for the greater good of Maharashtra during a podcast on Saturday, it came as a bombshell. Uddhav responded that he could work with Raj, provided the latter gave up his ‘dubious’ friends.

The swift back and forth between the two seemed calibrated according to a plan. The rapprochement moves appear logical. Both regional leaders have lost out heavily in Maharashtra’s political roulette. “Misery acquaints a man with strange bedfellows,” said William Shakespeare in The Tempest. Raj Thackeray left the Shiv Sena in 2006 after his uncle Bal Thackeray favoured his son, the understated Uddhav, as his successor rather than the more flamboyant nephew. Raj saw no future in a family-run party and formed his Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. However, the MNS was always a non-starter. In last November’s assembly polls, Raj drew a blank, and even his son, Amit, lost.