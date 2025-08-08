Election Commission must restore faith in democratic process

Gandhi’s questions stem from the suspicion of election tampering and are based on efforts to gather evidence. Hence, they deserve to be addressed. India takes pride in its democratic character, and the constitutional body tasked with conducting elections should be above suspicion. Although his questions about the apparent absence of anti-incumbency against the Narendra Modi government and the inaccuracy of opinion polls appear merely political in nature and can be ignored in this context, the accusations about voter list manipulation need to be thoroughly investigated. If the EC has the responsibility of conducting elections, it is also bound to dispel any suspicions about the exercise whenever questions are raised.

Especially at a time when its Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar has been questioned, the EC cannot afford to be dismissive of the allegations raised by the Congress leader. Gandhi also spoke about the EC’s reluctance to share information in a digital format. The question is, why should EC resist accountability and be afraid of questions if it’s convinced of its sense of duty and neutrality? This should not turn into another occasion of political mudslinging. The system must respond quickly and convincingly to restore faith in the democratic process.