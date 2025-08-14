Prepare for infectious bird flu virus variant

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Science’s department of biochemistry have cautioned about a new threat on the horizon that requires urgent attention from the central and state health authorities. They have discovered that the currently circulating and dominant 2.3.4.4b variant of the H5N1 avian influenza virus has undergone genomic mutations that significantly increase the threat of humans getting infected with bird flu. It poses the threat of an outbreak that could be much more challenging to prevent or manage than the Covid pandemic.

The IISc team analysed 7,000 protein sequences of the 2.3.4.4b H5N1 variant found in birds, 820 sequences from non-human mammals, and 35,000 human H1N1 (swine flu virus) and H3N2 (seasonal influenza virus) sequences. They identified rapidly changing amino acids in the sequences, used multiple tools to identify similar regions in various proteins, constructed an evolutionary trend to understand how the viral species diverged from their common ancestor over time, and detailed specific variations in all the proteins of H5N1 infecting non-human mammals and humans to conclude that the 2.3.4.4b variant is much more harmful to humans than its predecessors.