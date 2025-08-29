Incentivise private sector in nuclear power generation

India is eyeing to substantially increase nuclear power in its total energy mix. But while aiming at achieving 100 gigawatts of installed nuclear power capacity by 2047, it’s at just about 8.8 GW, or less than 2 percent of the total power generated now. India wants to tilt the balance in its energy mix to shrink the carbon footprint. However, initial project costs of setting up and running a nuclear power plant are high, which discourages private sector participation. And enough effort is not made to dispel worries about its safety.

Currently, India has eight nuclear plants with 25 operational reactors; 11 more reactors are under construction. The Nuclear Power Corporation of India and National Thermal Power Corporation have signed an agreement to jointly develop nuclear power facilities. The venture, named Ashvini, will function within the existing legal framework of the Atomic Energy Act 1962 (amended in 2015) and will build, own, and operate nuclear power plants, including the upcoming 4x700 MW pressurized heavy water reactor (PHWR) at the Mahi-Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project.