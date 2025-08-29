Incentivise private sector in nuclear power generation

India is eyeing to substantially increase nuclear power in its total energy mix. But while aiming at achieving 100 gigawatts of installed nuclear power capacity by 2047, it’s at just about 8.8 GW, or less than 2 percent of the total power generated now. India wants to tilt the balance in its energy mix to shrink the carbon footprint. However, initial project costs of setting up and running a nuclear power plant are high, which discourages private sector participation. And enough effort is not made to dispel worries about its safety.
Currently, India has eight nuclear plants with 25 operational reactors; 11 more reactors are under construction. The Nuclear Power Corporation of India and National Thermal Power Corporation have signed an agreement to jointly develop nuclear power facilities. The venture, named Ashvini, will function within the existing legal framework of the Atomic Energy Act 1962 (amended in 2015) and will build, own, and operate nuclear power plants, including the upcoming 4x700 MW pressurized heavy water reactor (PHWR) at the Mahi-Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project.
The Union government also introduced the Nuclear Energy Mission to enhance domestic nuclear capabilities by promoting private sector participation and accelerate the deployment of advanced technologies like small modular reactors and ‘Bharat small reactors’ (BSRs). While BSRs are 220-MW PHWRs to be operated as power plants dedicated to particular industries, the SMRs developed by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, of 30-300 MW capacity, will enable retiring coal-based power plants to meet power needs in remote locations. These are expected to be scalable and cost-effective alternatives to the conventional, large nuclear reactors, albeit with private sector participation.
However, apprehensions prevail among private players, particularly from the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010 (CLND Act) holding plant operators and equipment suppliers liable for damages in the event of an incident. The Act allows operators to seek “right of recourse” against suppliers if the incident occurred due to defective or substandard equipment or material supplied, keeping foreign technology suppliers at bay. While the memories of nuclear incidents are not lost on anyone, CLND and the Atomic Energy Act would need a relook to boost private investment in nuclear power projects. With clean energy security as the goal, India has much to gain if it clears the path for nuclear power’s growth.