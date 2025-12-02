Board should make up mind after Kohli stand

Since then, Kohli scored two ducks in the first two ODIs India played. He scored a 50 in Australia and then the match-winning century. More than the scores themselves, the dominance he showed—especially when the pitch slowed down—proved why he is still considered the best in this format. At Ranchi, Kohli spent close to three hours in the middle, added 136 runs with Rohit, and made sure India had the platform to get to 349/8. For the first time in five years, most of his runs came off shots crossing the boundaries. It gave a glimpse of his high fitness standards.

After the match, he spoke as much: “preparation is more mental than physical” at his level and fitness a part of his lifestyle. The comment takes a deeper meaning at a time the cricket board and chief selector Ajit Agarkar are urging all India players, including Kohli and Rohit, to play domestic cricket. With both players committed to only one format, the Vijay Hazare Trophy is the next domestic option for them. However, it’s not yet certain whether Kohli, who lives in London nowadays, will play for Delhi next month.

It’s time the cricket board and team management discarded ambiguity on the duo’s future rather than stirring up speculation every time they take the field. Kohli has made his statement and shown his dexterity at handling pressure. Even though the World Cup is more than two years away, a clear message now would not only help the two players, but also bring calmness to the dressing room.