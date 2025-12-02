November a blip on GST trend, consider sin tax on junk food

Goods and services tax collections are a good barometer of the Indian economy. It is also the foundation of the government’s capital expenditure. No wonder then that November’s GST collections created concern as it slowed to a year’s low of ₹1.7 lakh crore, down from ₹1.96 lakh crore the previous month. Year-on-year, too, the growth rate of 0.7 percent was the slowest since the pandemic. This was expected after the Union government’s consumer-friendly reforms in September shrank the GST levy on common goods to two slabs of 5 percent and 18 percent. Meanwhile, conscious of eroding revenue and the end of the GST compensation cess next year on ‘sin’ products like tobacco and pan masala, the government has rushed two Bills in the Lok Sabha to ensure tax income from these products remains unchanged.

To put it in context, the overall GST picture remains robust. Collections have tripled since the tax was first implemented in 2017. Last fiscal recorded the highest-ever gross GST collections at ₹22.08 lakh crore, a 9.4 percent increase over the previous year. Even the October 2025 collection was 4.6 percent higher than the same month a year ago. This reflects stricter compliance and a rapid increase of registered taxpayers from 65 lakh in 2017 to over 1.51 crore now