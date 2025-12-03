Wide consultation needed to avoid tech policy U-turns

In a swift policy reversal, the Union government has revoked its order requiring all smartphones to compulsorily install the State-issued Sanchar Saathi app. The telecom department’s direction to phone companies on November 28, made public this Monday, was withdrawn on Wednesday after howls of protest over privacy concerns and the intrusive ‘Big Brotherly’ move from the State. However, another directive requiring ‘SIM binding’ of apps remains on the table. It means that an app would be disabled when the linked SIM is removed. It will affect those who, when travelling abroad or in network blindspots, rely on wifi to stay connected, especially through messaging apps like WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, or Arattai. Also up in the air is the future of such apps’ business users, whose accounts are often not linked to a SIM, but to software on a server.

Both ideas seek to address the hydra-headed monster of cyberfraud that often rears its heads from abroad. SIM cards bought in India are taken to scam farms in Myanmar or Cambodia to target Indian nationals back home. The Prime Minister has warned citizens to stay alert against the menace of ‘digital arrests’. On Monday, the Supreme Court tasked the Central Bureau of Investigation to crack down on the menace, giving the agency a “free hand” to go after bankers complicit with the scammers.