Hockey troubles go beyond coaching fails

Last week was not the best of times for Indian hockey, both on and off the field. First came the exit of Harendra Singh, head coach of the women’s senior team, following his unimpressive stint and allegations of high-handedness. Singh took over after Janneke Schopman resigned following a tumultuous few months, during which India failed to qualify for the 2024 Olympics after finishing fourth in an eight-team competition at Rourkela, followed by a dismal run at the FIH Pro League in India. It culminated in an emotional outburst by the Dutch coach against the system, which included her co-employer Hockey India. Weeks later, Singh, who had coached the women’s team earlier, took over. However, favourable results kept eluding the team.

Under Singh, the women finished last among nine teams in the FIH Pro-League, losing 11 of the 16 matches they played. Coaching definitely seems to be an issue, but HI and the Sports Authority, which pays for coaches, must introspect beyond this, too. The same set of players has been playing under both coaches. Perhaps it’s time to overhaul the entire system. Team performances are about more than the coach and support staff’s work. With the Asian Games less than a year away, and a direct spot for the 2028 Olympics on offer for the gold medallist, it becomes even more critical that the women’s team finds its bearing soon.