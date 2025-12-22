Fight threats emerging against world's largest wild tiger population

Fifty-four tiger deaths in a single calendar year is a record Madhya Pradesh could have done without. It is also the highest for the state ever since Project Tiger came into existence about half a century ago. December saw five deaths within a week, propelling India’s ‘Tiger state’ into the headlines even as the sixth cycle of the All India Tiger Estimation (AITE) survey got under way. With widespread outrage over the mortalities, the head of the state’s forest force warned his entire department that negligence would not be tolerated.

Madhya Pradesh’s place in the country’s tiger conservation story is extremely significant. It holds 785 of these majestic predators out of the 3,682 individuals counted during AITE 2022. If central India and the Eastern Ghats are home to the country’s largest populations, MP accounts for more than half of it. Going by the 46 deaths reported in the state last year, this year’s number may not sound too alarming. But rising incidents of poaching and retaliatory electrocution mean that the fatalities cannot be ignored.