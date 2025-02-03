Land Odisha business proposals on time

The BJP government’s first investment summit in Odisha has generated a big buzz around the state’s industrial roadmap. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi capped the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha conclave with 145 memorandums of understanding translating to investment proposals worth Rs 12.89 lakh crore.

At least 16 foreign countries too participated in the two-day meet that received 593 proposals worth Rs 16.7 lakh crore of investment intents across sectors. This Utkarsh Odisha clearly ‘outnumbered’ its previous three editions under the BJD regime.

Given the state’s strength in metals and minerals, a large number of proposals were for that sector, accounting for almost a third of the MoUs and half the investment proposals. The Adani Group’s Rs 2.28-lakh-crore proposals for five years include an alumina refinery and smelter, planned around the bauxite mine its subsidiary Mundra Aluminium was allotted in Koraput district. Another global conglomerate, the Vedanta Group, plans to upscale operations with a fresh investment of Rs 1 lakh crore in the same segment. An encouraging aspect of the proposals is their interest in ancillary and downstream industries, which Odisha sorely lacks. Importantly, power, renewable and green energy proposals worth `2 lakh crore were also received.

The Odisha government is, naturally, gung-ho about the response it has received, including those from countries like Singapore. But the fact remains that a large section of the investment intents has come from existing players and includes their expansion plans that are usually reiterated every year. While working out plans for the future, the state government must bear that the on-time grounding of the projects and expected employment generation will be keenly watched. This would require swift administrative clearances, low impact on the environment, and minimal displacement.

Overall, the year has got off to a rollicking start for the Majhi government. After successfully hosting its first biennial Indian diaspora meet, the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, its global investment summit has seen an upsurge in investor interest.

That Utkarsh Odisha had the endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who himself presented the state’s prospects to Indian Inc, is the best brand exposure that Majhi could have hoped for. Now it’s up to him to walk the talk: ‘Yehi samay hai, sahi samay hai (This is the time, the right time)’, as the prime minister himself echoed.