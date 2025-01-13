Olympic schemes need pruning for efficiency

The year 2024 was not the best for Olympic sports in the country. There were controversies, numerous court cases against national sports federations for violating the 2011 Sports Code, unrelenting infighting at the Indian Olympic Association, and more heartbreaks than jubilations on the field, especially at the Paris Olympics.

However, 2025 has started with some promise. The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC), a body created to assist the athletes selected for the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), has been reconstituted this year, as was expected. The sports ministry has included most of the major private stakeholders who have been supporting athletes with supplementary needs.

Apart from the Olympic Gold Quest, the MOC now has members from the Reliance Sports Foundation, JSW Sports, the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board and the Railway Sports Promotion Board, the largest employer of sportspersons.

This will at least ensure some kind of equal participation by other boards and private organisations, rather than having one or two select ones from such organisations.