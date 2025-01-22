Devise state-wise plan to tackle forest fires

As the winter makes its way out, Odisha needs to be on the watch for the annual forest fire season.

Flagged among the three states with the most fire incidences in the latest State of India Forest Report, it must prepare well in advance. The central and eastern forests in India are known to be extremely prone to wildfires and the shrinking span of the winter has added to the woes. The rainfall in the coming weeks will be an equally important factor.

During November 2023-June 2024, Odisha logged 20,973 fire points, the lowest in the last three years, but it was next only to Uttarakhand. The burnt area assessment reveals forests over an area of 2,463 sq km, almost the size of the Similipal Tiger Reserve, was affected by wild blazes last season.

Five years back, the state had witnessed one of its worst fire seasons with 51,000-odd fire points presenting a staggering challenge in the midst of the Covid pandemic. With almost half its forest cover and scrub classified highly, very highly and extremely fire-prone, the need for a stronger response mechanism can hardly be over-emphasised.

The warning holds true for the entire country. Over 36 percent of the country’s forest cover is vulnerable to fire, most of which is attributed to human actions. Be it large-scale collection of non-timber forest produce or shifting cultivation and pastoral activities, the destructive anthropogenic footprint on vast swathes of Indian forests is hard to miss.

A 2015 study suggested that shifting cultivation alone impacted 4 million hectares through forest fires, which have been recognised as a national disaster.

The Union government has a national programme for such crises. But the crucial question is, are we really ready? The Los Angeles disaster was the latest grim reminder of the unforeseen crisis climate change can present to disaster management even in one of the world’s most urbanised settings.

At home, we must keep in mind last season’s wild blaze in Uttarakhand. India’s disaster resilience action plan must factor in the emerging challenges of forest fires. Individual states, with their diverse geographies, climates and economic complexities, must play a crucial part in devising it.