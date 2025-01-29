Rebuild trust with China, but verify actions on border

It’s encouraging that India and China are taking steps to rebuild trust and stabilise their relationship after four years of tensions. However, in light of recent Chinese actions along the border, India must remain vigilant as the détente progresses. Following meetings between Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping last October, and between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in December, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri recently met Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong for a thorough review of bilateral relations. Both sides agreed on people-centric measures to repair ties with a focus on achieving greater policy predictability.

Among the key developments is a resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra this summer, along with an early meeting of experts to discuss hydrological data and cooperate on trans-border rivers. Both sides also decided to enhance people-to-people exchanges, including media and think-tank interactions, and resume direct flights. To mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, both plan to strengthen public diplomacy to build greater mutual awareness.

The two largest economies in Asia also agreed to gradually resume dialogue on economic and trade concerns. As both India and China increasingly assert their positions in the global order, cooperation, competition and occasional contestation will be inevitable. However, China’s incursions along the border since 2020, including the deadly clash in Galwan Valley—the first in 45 years—serve as stark reminders that the existing border management framework needs to be re-evaluated and new mechanisms introduced. The situation along the Line of Actual Control remains stable, but sensitive. Troop deployment continues to evolve, directly influenced by the level of trust and capabilities on either side.

For India, maintaining peace along the border has been critical for improving overall relations with China, and rightly so; China must honour its commitment to peace. New Delhi must engage with Beijing to create frameworks that prevent border incidents that can again derail ties. To balance the relationship, India’s growing trade deficit—now exceeding $85 billion—needs to be addressed by diversifying the offerings and increasing investment flows. The world has enough space for both China and India to grow together. But it requires mutual trust, and that starts with a peaceful border.