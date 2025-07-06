Dying Yamuna symbolises India's apathy to rivers

The pollution has killed most of the fish. Desperate fishermen, mostly migrants, still cast their nets for whatever little they can catch. The vegetables grown on its floodplains and sold in local markets are laced with phosphates and surfactants that cause the foaming. Meanwhile, the deadline for the Yamuna cleaning mission, for which ₹8,500 crore has already been allocated, has been pushed back from 2023 to 2025, and then to 2026. The Delhi Jal Board has received at least ₹1,200 crore of public funds as of 2023; however, our reportage indicates that most of the 37 sewage treatment plants are still outdated or underperforming.

India became one of the earliest cradles of civilisation because of its magnificent rivers—whether it’s the Sindhu-Saraswati basin in the west, the Vaigai and Cauvery in the south, or the Ganga-Yamuna belt across the north. Yet, the sad truth is that we are choking them with administrative apathy, which matches our polluting public culture. The cleanup of the once-putrid Thames in England and Kamo in Kyoto happened after decades-long public campaigns. The much longer Indian rivers need responsible riparian development alongside continuous conservation. To understand the shameful gap between tall promises flowing from the thousands of crores spent in the name of cleaning them and the reality, one need not look farther than the one flowing by the national capital.