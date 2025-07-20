Strike balance between juvenile innocence and calculated crimes

This is the grey area that needs attention. In the case of rapes by juveniles, the Nirbhaya case prompted an amendment to the law, deeming rapes as heinous and trying minors as adults. The juvenile boards now apply this yardstick in rape cases. However, death cases are complicated, as in the Pune instance.

We need a more assertive and uniform legal mechanism to clarify these ambiguities. The judiciary must ensure the juvenile board’s discretion is pragmatic and not subjective. If the benefit of doubt favours the juvenile accused on technical grounds, it often sidelines the severity of the offence.

All caused deaths should be declared heinous, its definition not bogged down by sections and punishments. A psychological evaluation must be mandatory, and, in addition to corroborative evidence, it should consider the accused’s actions before and after the incident.

Juvenile law correctly emphasises reformation over retribution, but it must reflect the evolving reality of juvenile criminality. The State and the judiciary act as guardians of juveniles accused, assuming that, by their age, they cannot fully comprehend their criminal actions.

Today, most juveniles, irrespective of the social settings of oppression or indulgence, are no longer naïve or impulsive. Offensive digital and social media content influences them, and many engage in crimes with full awareness, even brutality. Courts must treat all juvenile offenders as products of systemic failure, but exercise rigour in heinous cases where they exhibit violent free will or total indifference.