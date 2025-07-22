Justice for the women of Dharmasthala

If a former sanitation worker’s spine-chilling tale of mass burials in the temple town of Dharmasthala in Karnataka is indeed true, then it’s time for a reckoning.

The worker, who was employed by the Dharmasthala Manjunathaswamy temple and was in hiding for 11 years, claims his conscience does not allow him to stay silent any longer.

His complaint to the police, that he was ‘forced’ to burn and bury the bodies of hundreds of women and men between 1995 and 2014, has the ingredients of a macabre crime saga—serial rapist-killers preying on women who vanished without a trace. Their bodies are buried in the forests along Nethravathi river and the perpetrators are allegedly persons of significant influence.

While the whistleblower’s timeline partly corresponds with the unusually high 416 cases of missing persons and unnatural deaths registered in the region since the 1980s, the unresolved question over the killers is creating turmoil, especially among the political classes.

There is also the damning story of Sujata Bhat, who has turned up after 22 years to seek justice for her medico daughter Ananya, who had vanished in 2003; Sujata claims she was attacked by the temple authorities. Now, several families are alleging that the local police did not properly investigate the missing cases and are demanding that all of them be reopened.

News reports and posts were systematically brought down with court orders. No doubt, influence was exerted at several levels.