Sports bill: Govt should guard against overreach

Secondly, the Bill would also bring the National Sports Board (NSB) under the ministry’s scanner. The Board will have sweeping powers to recognise and monitor sports bodies. However, there’s the risk of government overreach because the ministry is empowered to select the Board members. Then there is the matter of the government, which controls the source of funding and, to some extent, regulates sports bodies through the Sports Authority of India (SAI). Aligning with the sports code hasn’t significantly changed the situation. A contentious issue relates to the recognition of an NSF. International Federation statutes and recognition govern them, and if an NSF has adequate funding, it can ignore any recognition issue.

However, much debate centred on the BCCI’s fate. The Bill has provisions that could allow BCCI to wriggle through, although technically it should follow the law of the land (and come under NSB). An argument in BCCI’s favour is that it’s a well-run, money-making organisation which, unlike other NSFs, doesn’t depend on government funds. However, the sticky point is the BCCI’s reluctance to be brought under the Right to Information Act. It is to be seen how the ministry handles the matter, given the cricket body’s influence and reach. For now, the hope is that the sports bill ushers in positive change, discouraging government overreach, as India bids for the 2036 Olympic Games.