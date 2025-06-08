Axiom-4 space mission will boost ISRO's future crewed trips

The USD 64-million Axiom-4 (Ax-4) Space Mission is scheduled to lift off from Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, USA, on June 10. It can help the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) reap benefits for its future manned space missions.

India’s maiden crewed space mission, Gaganyaan, is scheduled for 2027, and one of the four astronauts chosen for it, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, is the pilot for the Ax-4 Space Mission. Other crew members include former NASA astronaut and director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space, Peggy Whitson of the USA, as the mission commander; and two mission specialists, European Space Agency project astronaut Sławosz UznańskiWiśniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary.

For the record, Squadron Leader Rakesh Sharma became the first Indian to go into space in April 1984, and Group Captain Shukla— the second Indian to follow suit after nearly 41 years—will be the first Indian to pilot a spacecraft. Piloting the SpaceX Dragon, Shukla will be responsible for docking the vehicle with the International Space Station and undocking for its return to Earth after the 14-day mission.

Incidentally, ISRO’s own Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) has been ongoing in autonomous mode since January, during which two satellites, each weighing just 220 kg, are undergoing docking and undocking procedures in space at an orbital altitude of 400 km.