PM rebuts Trump's mediation claim, resets Canada ties

After months of holding his silence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi played his diplomatic hand during the G7 summit in Canada to reset two matters of consequence in India’s favour. First, in a telephonic conversation with Donald Trump, he set the record straight on the US president’s claim of mediating peace between India and Pakistan. During the 35-minute call on Wednesday, Modi made it clear that India has never sought third-party mediation and there was no consideration of a trade deal influencing the talks with Pakistan. He said the ceasefire was agreed between the military leaderships of the two countries during talks that were held at Pakistan’s behest. After listening to the points conveyed, Trump expressed support for India’s fight against terror, according to a report of the conversation given by the foreign secretary.

During the call, which took place on Trump’s initiative as he had to leave the summit early to attend to the Israel-Iran crisis, Modi also declined Trump’s request to stop by for a one-on-one in Washington on his way back from Canada, citing prior engagements. The conversation ended with Modi inviting Trump to the Quad summit in India later this year. In his address at the G7 outreach summit, without mentioning Trump, Modi also de-hyphenated the false equivalence between the victim and the perpetrator of terror.