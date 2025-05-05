Extreme heat is threatening crops and livelihoods

After a record-breaking scorcher in 2024, all indications are towards heatwave conditions prevailing this summer too. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) proclaimed 2024 the warmest year since 1901, with as many as 54 days witnessing heatwave conditions. This year, we are experiencing heatwaves earlier than usual, with February 2025 being the hottest in 125 years. April, too, was among the hottest, with many northern cities prematurely topping 40°C.

While New Delhi reeled under three consecutive days of heatwave in early April, parts of Gujarat sounded ‘orange’ alerts against heat-related illnesses. A heatwave is when temperatures exceed the normal highs by 5-6°C. Barmer in Rajasthan broke records by notching 45.6°C on April 6, while the end of the month saw extreme conditions in parts of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan and western Madhya Pradesh.

Though rain has brought some respite in the beginning of May, extreme heat is the new normal. A study published by ClimaMeter estimates the April 2025 heatwave in India was mainly due to human-generated climate change, with natural variations or the El Niño effect playing only a subsidiary role.