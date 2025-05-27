MSMEs need a new mechanism for easier credit access

Niti Aayog, India’s nodal think tank, has rightly identified micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as one of our foremost engines of growth in its recently released report, ‘Designing a policy for medium enterprises’. It has underlined the “under-leveraged” role of these enterprises. Considering that the sector is made up of 63 million registered enterprises that account for 29 percent of the country’s GDP, 40 percent of the exports and a whopping 60 percent of the workforce, it deserves far greater policy intervention than it has seen so far. To correct the neglect, Niti Aayog has suggested a six-pronged strategy including providing easy access to working capital with a ₹5-crore credit card facility and a rapid disbursement mechanism through banks. Other proposals include upgrading technology and a focused skill development programme.

Unfortunately, though MSMEs are periodically feted, little moves on the ground. The sector found significant provisioning in the latest Union Budget. The definition of each MSME category was enhanced by two to two-and-a-half times, credit guarantee for micro and small enterprises was increased from ₹5 crore to 10 crore, while exporting units became eligible for loans up to ₹20 crore. However, the bitter truth is that these units, located mostly in rural and semi-urban regions, often lack the finesse to make compelling loan proposals. Ultimately, fearing mass defaults, hard-nosed bankers reject the proposals on the ground of weak collaterals.