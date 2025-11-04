Trump asks dragging world into a new nuclear arms race

Trump perhaps played the nuclear card because Russian President Vladimir Putin refused to scale down his maximalist demand for territory to end the Ukraine war. Instead, Putin spoke about three new cutting-edge nuclear assets—Poseidon, a nuclear-powered and -armed torpedo; Burevestnik, a nuclear cruise missile; and Satan 2, a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile that is supposed to be imminently deployed. While Putin knew what he was talking about, Trump’s understanding of nuclear issues seems muddled. Besides, the faltering New START Treaty to reduce the stockpile of US and Russian nuclear arms is due to expire in another three months.

The problem with the resumption of live bomb testing is that it could prompt a global nuclear arms race to test and upgrade the existing stockpiles, throwing multilateral safeguards out of the window. At a time when the world is grappling with intense geopolitical tensions and climate change, it would be foolhardy to add the risk of nuclear radiation. One hopes better sense will prevail.